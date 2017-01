/ Front page / News

Update: 2:58PM A MODERATE 5.4 magnitude earthquake occurred in the Solomon earlier today.

The earthquake with a shallow 10km depth source location occurred at around 11.23am.

The Seismology Unit of the Department of Mineral Resources stated this quake did not pose any immediate threat to the Fiji region.

The earthquake occurred 408km west from Honiara, Solomon Is; 1556km northwest from Port Vila, Vanuatu; and 2553km northwest from Suva.