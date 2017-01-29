Fiji Time: 6:19 PM on Sunday 29 January

Book about Fiji's first Chinese settlers launched

ALISI VUCAGO
Sunday, January 29, 2017

Update: 2:47PM A BOOK containing the history of the first Chinese settlers in Fiji was launched by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama in Suva yesterday.

Chinese Association of Fiji president Jenny Seeto said the book contained the history of the Chinese people from the year 1855 to 2015.

"The book is a valuable collection of 43 families' stories and other historical accounts, including those of the various Chinese associations and groups in Fiji," Ms Seeto said.

She reminded the Chinese Community on the importance of multi-racialism and treasuring the values that the older generation practised in the earlier days.

Mr Bainimarama said he had always championed the great diversity people enjoyed in Fiji as the key source of our strength as a people.








