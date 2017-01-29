Fiji Time: 6:20 PM on Sunday 29 January

Sangam preps for week-long convention

LUKE RAWALAI
Sunday, January 29, 2017

Update: 2:46PM THE week-long Then India Valibar Sangam scheduled to be held in Labasa from April 13-17 later this year will also include a week of sporting.

The association's national president, Sadasivan Naicker, said 66 teams were already confirmed to travel from abroad.

He said other teams would also take part in a soccer tournament during the convention. 

Mr Naicker said the objective of sporting events was to bring members of the association together. 

"We are expecting teams and representatives from Australia, New Zealand and the United States of America to be part of the convention," he said. 








