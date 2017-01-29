Wellington 7s: Fiji won't take Scotland lightly

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:23PM NATIONAL Vodafone Fiji 7s coach Gareth Baber says they will not take Scotland lightly in the cup semi-final.

He said the side had the abilities to upset big teams and would be a tough nut to crack in the semi-final.

"Scotland plays good rugby and there is no way we are going to take them lightly," said Baber.

"They will be a threat and we know any teams that plays against us in the semi-final will have these qualities."

He said boys would reset their focus after the 26-10 win over New Zealand with the aim to do well in the semi-final."