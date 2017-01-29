Wellington 7s: Cullen favours Fiji to beat Scotland

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:16PM ALL Blacks 7s legend Christian Cullen rates the Fijian to beat Scotland in the upcoming Wellington 7s cup semi-final.

He said Fiji's off-loading game would be tough for Scotland to contain.

However, he believed Scotland could also create upsets.

"I think Fiji will be strong," said Cullen.

"Fiji's offloading game and their pace will be too big and too strong for Scotland.

"But again, it's a 7s game and in that 14 minutes if you commit many mistakes and you will not have time to pull it back."

Fiji will face Scotland at 4.16pm.