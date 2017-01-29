Fiji Time: 6:19 PM on Sunday 29 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Wellington 7s: Cullen favours Fiji to beat Scotland

MACIU MALO
Sunday, January 29, 2017

Update: 2:16PM ALL Blacks 7s legend Christian Cullen rates the Fijian to beat Scotland in the upcoming Wellington 7s cup semi-final.

He said Fiji's off-loading game would be tough for Scotland to contain.

However, he believed Scotland could also create upsets.

"I think Fiji will be strong," said Cullen.

"Fiji's offloading game and their pace  will be too big and too strong for Scotland.

"But again, it's a 7s game and in that 14 minutes if you commit many mistakes and you will not have time to pull it back."

Fiji will face Scotland at 4.16pm.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63930.6203
JPY 56.430653.4306
GBP 0.38610.3781
EUR 0.45620.4442
NZD 0.67980.6468
AUD 0.65020.6252
USD 0.49000.4730

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 27th January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Wellington 7s: Injury rules Nasilasila out
  2. Wellington 7s: Fiji boots defending champs NZ
  3. Wellington 7s: Fiji's Lutumailagi top try scorer
  4. Nasoko's rise to rugby stardom
  5. Wellington 7s: Impressive Jerry!
  6. Fire destroys home
  7. Wellington 7s: Fiji books a spot in the final
  8. Queen visits Fiji exhibition
  9. Control of school grants
  10. Pavilion marks first Chinese arrival

Top Stories this Week

  1. Rabuka hits back Tuesday (24 Jan)
  2. Roko Tupou steps down Monday (23 Jan)
  3. Fiji 4 rally Monday (23 Jan)
  4. Fiji 'special' Wednesday (25 Jan)
  5. Vehicle falls into Rewa River Thursday (26 Jan)
  6. Standing ovation Tuesday (24 Jan)
  7. Ministry probes death Friday (27 Jan)
  8. A 10-year wait Wednesday (25 Jan)
  9. Biggest drug trial underway in High court Thursday (26 Jan)
  10. Holy site on a hill Tuesday (24 Jan)