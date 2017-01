/ Front page / News

Update: 2:11PM AN earthquake occurred in the Samoa region this morning.

The moderate 5.7 magnitude earthquake occurred at an intermediate depth source location of 57km.

However, the Department of Mineral Resources has reassured members of the general public that that quake does not pose any immediate threat to the Fiji region.

The offshore earthquake occurred 196km southwest from Apia, Samoa; 501km south-southeast from Alofi, Niue; and 1003km northeast from Suva.