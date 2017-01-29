Fiji Time: 6:20 PM on Sunday 29 January

Police charge alleged robbers

TIMOCI VULA
Sunday, January 29, 2017

Update: 2:03PM PERSISTENT work by investigators in the Southern Division has led to the successful arrest of two men alleged to be involved in two separate aggravated robbery cases.

A 31-year-old fisherman of Tamavua-i-wai has been charged with aggravated  burglary for allegedly assaulting and robbing a 70-year-old on the night of January 23 at Walu Bay.

In a separate incident, a 28-year-old man was arrested and is in custody for allegedly assaulting and robbing a 52-year-old taxi driver in Tacirua yesterday morning.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the suspect was alleged to have hired the taxi and robbed the driver of cash and other items to the value of over $1000.

He continues to be questioned as investigations continue.

Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho had said that task force teams had been set up across the four policing divisions.

And he said that cases of aggravated robberies was an area of priority and investigators were relentless in the pursuit of those involved.








