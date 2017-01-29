Fiji Time: 6:20 PM on Sunday 29 January

E-textbooks to enhance student learning

LITIA CAVA
Sunday, January 29, 2017

Update: 1:59PM FIJI'S Education Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy says the use of e-textbooks will assist the ministry to continuously upgrade student curriculum learning materials.

This week, new textbooks contain the new set of implemented syllabus to be implemented in certain subjects this year for Year 11, 12 and 13 students.

For Year 11 students, the new syllabus will be implemented in the Hindi, Urdu and physical education subjects.

For Year 12, the new syllabus will be implemented in English, Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry, Accounting, Vosa Vaka Viti, Hindi, Home Economics, Applied Technology, Agricultural Science, Office Technology and Technical Drawing.

For Year 13, the new syllabus will only be applied in computer studies.

The copies of the new syllabus and textbooks is also accessible on FEMIS - www.femis.gov.fj








