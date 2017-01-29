Enthusiasts turn to virgin oil

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image VCO oil (left) and crude coconut oil processed by the Copra Millers Fiji Limited factory in Savusavu. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI

Update: 1:19PM HEALTH enthusiasts around the world have turned to virgin coconut oil in their attempt to slow the ageing process.

COCAVO, a buyer of the oil in New Zealand, has been collecting around four tonnes from mills and local producers to be sent to the Kiwi market.

In an interview, company chief operating officer Roger MacDonald said the oil was used for the production of cosmetics and for use as a general medication for nearly all ailments.

Ms MacDonald said that people were also consuming the oil for medicinal purposes.