+ Enlarge this image Nippy playmaker Jerry Tuwai put up a man of the match performance in their cup quarter-finals match against the New Zealand All Blacks. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

Update: 12:48PM NATIONAL 7s nippy playmaker Jerry Tuwai put up the man of the match performance in their 26-10 win over New Zealand in the quarterfinal of the Wellington 7s.

Tuwai orchestrated well in the match with his deceptive running and dummy passes, which made New Zealand players frustrated at times.

He combined well with the team members and set up them for some beautiful tries.

Fiji will meet Scotland in the semi-final at 4.16pm later today.