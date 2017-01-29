Wellington 7s: Fiji boots defending champs NZ

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Favourite Jerry Tuwai in action against New Zealand in their cup quarter-finals at the Wellington 7s. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

Update: 12:41PM VODAFONE Fiji 7s side booted hosts and the defending champions of the Wellington 7s, New Zealand, with a 26-10 win in the second quarterfinal of the tournament.

Fiji was a changed side from their last pool match against South Africa where they lost 12-31 yesterday.

Fiji was on their A game against the Kiwis going hard with their one on one tackles forcing New Zealand to make mistakes.

Nadroga lad and experienced winger Joeli Lutumalagi set Fiji on the lead with two tries in the first half together with magician Jerry Tuwai extending Fiji's lead at the half time.

Fiji enjoyed a 19-0 lead at half time.

The Gareth Baber-coached side suffocated New Zealand giving them very less ball possession.

Setareki Bituniyata and Jasa Veremalua was the tower of strength for the side with some hard hit tackles.

Veremalua scored another try for Fiji after being set up by Tuwai.

Tuwai on the flanks attracted three New Zealand players before throwing the ball to Veremalua to cross the try line.