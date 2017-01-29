Wellington 7s: Injury rules Nasilasila out

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Aminoni Nasilasila is out of the Wellington 7s because of an injury. Picture: SUPPLIED/ZIMBIO

Update: 12:14PM SUPER sub Aminoni Nasilasila has been ruled out for the second day of the Wellingtons 7s because of injury.

The Namatakalula playmaker was injured in the pool games yesterday and will be replaced by giant Mesulame Kunavula.

Meanwhile, coach Gareth Baber has retained the same line-up that lost to South Africa for the quarter-final clash against New Zealand.

Line-up:

Jasa Veremalua, Sevuloni Mocenacagi, Kalioni Nasoko, Jerry Tuwai, Vatemo Ravouvou, Osea Kolinisau, Joeli Lutumailagi

Reserves:

Setareki Bituniyata, Alivereti Veitokani, Samisoni Viriviri, Mesulame Kunavula