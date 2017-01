Wellington 7s: Fiji's Lutumailagi top try scorer

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Joeli Lutumailagi is the top scorer so far in the Wellington 7s. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 12:10PM FIJIAN flyer Joeli Lutumailagi is the top try scorer of the Wellington 7s Day One.

The Nadroga native scored six tries, the latest in their match against New Zealand where they won 26-10.



Kenya's Willy Ambaka is second on the list.