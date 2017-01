/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image NZ assistant coach Tomasi Cama with Fiji fans at the Wellington 7s. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 12:05PM ALL Blacks 7s assistant coach Tomasi Cama expects an exciting challenge between Fiji and New Zealand in the HSBC Wellington 7s quarter-final.

The former New Zealand's 7s pivot said both teams could not afford to make any wrong moves because they have equal chances.

"Any wrong moves by any team will be costly and I am looking forward to the game," said Cama.

He said he was also looking forward to see new kid on the block Vilimoni Koroi for his All Blacks 7s debut tournament.