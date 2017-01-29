WAF faces challenge of ageing infrastructure

/ Front page / News

WORKS conducted by the Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) to replace ageing infrastructures is one of the challenges faced by the authority says its chief executive officer Opetaia Ravai.

He said Government allocated $300 million every year to the authority to fix and repair its infrastructure.

"The funding issue is a continual cycle every year where we have to go back to the Government and present our plans, our infrastructure programs for the year and convince them,"Mr Ravai said.

"We must prioritise and do what we can with the money that we have been allocated."

Mr Ravai said plans were already in place to improve the services provided by the authority.

"Investment is required and once the money is there we can implement, we can build anything if we have the funding. Unfortunately there is a budget and we can only prioritise work."