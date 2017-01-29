Fiji Time: 6:20 PM on Sunday 29 January

Queen visits Fiji exhibition

Tevita Vuibau
Sunday, January 29, 2017

THE Queen Elizabeth II visited a Fijian exhibition yesterday in England titled "Fiji: Art & Life in the Pacific" and was met by Fijians living in England during the exhibition.

The 90-year-old monarch was met by bati in traditional dress as she arrived at the exhibition.

Fiji's High Commissioner to England Jitoko Tikolevu was also present at the exhibition which aims to highlight Fiji's art and culture and has displays of Fijian artefacts from the 18th century.

The Queen toured the exhibition held at the University of East Anglia, Norwich and was also able to watch footage of her historic visit to Fiji in 1953.

According to the Sainsbury centre for Visual Arts, the exhibition is the largest and most comprehensive exhibition about Fiji ever assembled.

"It is the result of a three-year Arts & Humanities Research Council-funded project which examined the extensive but little-known Fijian collections in the UK and overseas, and uncovered some significant treasures.

"Paintings, drawings and photographs of the 19th and 20th century provide context for the artworks. These include exquisite watercolours by the intrepid Victorian travel writer and artist Constance Gordon Cumming, and by naval artist James Glen Wilson, who was in Fiji in the 1850s."








