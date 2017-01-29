Sinai mission

/ Front page / News

about 80 officers from the Republic of Fiji Military Forces and the Republic of Fiji Navy have completed training for peacekeeping duties to the Middle East next month.

RFMF deputy commander Brigadier General Mohammed Aziz said the officers completed their training in the Nausori Highlands last week.

"They're currently at Black Rock with the New Zealand trainers," he said.

"They will be heading to Sinai next month."

He said he could not reveal any other details as a departure date was yet to be set.

According to the RFMF, 826 officers were overseas on peacekeeping duties.

Of the 826 officers, 301 were serving with the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) in Syria, five were with the United Nations Mission in the Republic of South Sudan (UNMISS), 203 were with the Multinational Force and Observers in Egypt and Sinai, 168 were with the UN Assistance Mission Iraq (UNAMI), 146 were with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon and three were engaged with the United Nations Truce Supervision Organisation.