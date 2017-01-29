Company plans new rice farm for North

/ Front page / News

REWA Rice Ltd plans to invest about to $1 million for the purchase of its very own farm at Dreketi in the future.

Company board chairman Raj Sharma said they had talks with rice farmers in the Dreketi area for the purchase of such a farm.

Mr Sharma said the plans were part of the company's annual plan for 2017.

"We intend to make a sample farm where we can plant improved varieties of rice for farmers in the Dreketi irrigation scheme area," he said.

"The purchase of the proposed farm has been a long-term plan and we intend to carry it out this year.

"As yet nothing has been decided at this point but we intend to purchase the farm this year."

Mr Sharma said the company's intention was to change its name brand next month.

"I can publicly say now that Rewa Rice is changing its name and rebranding its products as part of its intention to modernise the rice industry," he said.

"The new name brand for the company would be now known as Fiji Rice Ltd.

"The minister for economy is expected to launch the new brand of the company in Dreketi next month."

Mr Sharma said the change of the name brand would make it inclusive giving the company an identity as a pure Fijian brand.

"We want to tell the world that rice made by our company is proudly grown and processed here in our beloved country," he said.