Fiji Time: 6:19 PM on Sunday 29 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Company plans new rice farm for North

Luke Rawalai
Sunday, January 29, 2017

REWA Rice Ltd plans to invest about to $1 million for the purchase of its very own farm at Dreketi in the future.

Company board chairman Raj Sharma said they had talks with rice farmers in the Dreketi area for the purchase of such a farm.

Mr Sharma said the plans were part of the company's annual plan for 2017.

"We intend to make a sample farm where we can plant improved varieties of rice for farmers in the Dreketi irrigation scheme area," he said.

"The purchase of the proposed farm has been a long-term plan and we intend to carry it out this year.

"As yet nothing has been decided at this point but we intend to purchase the farm this year."

Mr Sharma said the company's intention was to change its name brand next month.

"I can publicly say now that Rewa Rice is changing its name and rebranding its products as part of its intention to modernise the rice industry," he said.

"The new name brand for the company would be now known as Fiji Rice Ltd.

"The minister for economy is expected to launch the new brand of the company in Dreketi next month."

Mr Sharma said the change of the name brand would make it inclusive giving the company an identity as a pure Fijian brand.

"We want to tell the world that rice made by our company is proudly grown and processed here in our beloved country," he said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63930.6203
JPY 56.430653.4306
GBP 0.38610.3781
EUR 0.45620.4442
NZD 0.67980.6468
AUD 0.65020.6252
USD 0.49000.4730

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 27th January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Wellington 7s: Injury rules Nasilasila out
  2. Wellington 7s: Fiji boots defending champs NZ
  3. Wellington 7s: Fiji's Lutumailagi top try scorer
  4. Nasoko's rise to rugby stardom
  5. Wellington 7s: Impressive Jerry!
  6. Fire destroys home
  7. Wellington 7s: Fiji books a spot in the final
  8. Queen visits Fiji exhibition
  9. Control of school grants
  10. Pavilion marks first Chinese arrival

Top Stories this Week

  1. Rabuka hits back Tuesday (24 Jan)
  2. Roko Tupou steps down Monday (23 Jan)
  3. Fiji 4 rally Monday (23 Jan)
  4. Fiji 'special' Wednesday (25 Jan)
  5. Vehicle falls into Rewa River Thursday (26 Jan)
  6. Standing ovation Tuesday (24 Jan)
  7. Ministry probes death Friday (27 Jan)
  8. A 10-year wait Wednesday (25 Jan)
  9. Biggest drug trial underway in High court Thursday (26 Jan)
  10. Holy site on a hill Tuesday (24 Jan)