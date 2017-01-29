Fiji Time: 6:19 PM on Sunday 29 January

New FSC boss meets farmers

Felix Chaudhary
Sunday, January 29, 2017

ZIMBABWE-BORN sugar industry expert Graham Clark will officially take up the position of CEO of the Fiji Sugar Corporation on March 1.

However, he is already spending time listening to canegrowers' grievances and assuring them of his support.

"This is my third day in Fiji and I am pleased to meet farmers," he said on Wednesday.

"In my 35 years in the industry, you are the most important player because you produce quality cane and this helps us produce quality sugar and everyone benefits, I believe in working in partnership."

Mr Clark said while he welcomed vibrant consultations with all industry players including growers, it was important that all grievances and suggestions be made using established platforms.

"We will have structured communication channels where all your issues can be addressed.

"We will do it in a structured way and not in a haphazard way."

Mr Clark is highly regarded in the global industry for his work in sugar-producing countries in Africa.

He has served as the managing director of Illovo Sugar Ltd and as its director of operations for Africa. Mr Clark has also held the role of chairman of Illovo Sugar (Malawi) Ltd and has also served as the chairman of Illovo Sugar Ltd.

He is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Australia and holds a Bachelor of Accounting Degree with honours.








