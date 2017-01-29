Fiji Time: 6:19 PM on Sunday 29 January

Too many false promises in the past, says Kishore

Felix Chaudhary
Sunday, January 29, 2017

A PROMINENT Lautoka sugarcane grower says farmers have become disillusioned with the industry because of the many promises made that have not been delivered.

Nand Kishore from Qalito Sector made the comment while addressing Sugar Ministry permanent secretary Yogesh Karan, newly-appointed Fiji Sugar Corporation chairperson Vishnu Mohan, CEO Graham Clark and chief operating officer Navin Chandra.

The industry leaders visited his farm on Wednesday.

"I have a diary full of submissions made at countless meetings and consultations and I also have noted the promises that were made by former FSC chief executive officer that were never fulfilled," he said.

"So I hope that this new team will be able to deliver to the farmers the type of assistance we need to address our issues and to move the industry forward."

Mr Karan informed a group of growers who had gathered at Mr Kishore's farm that the management style of the past was over.

"We will listen to your concerns, consult you on industry matters and meet you regularly because you are important to us and to this industry and the country," he said.

Mr Clark said in his experience, establishing a good rapport with the growers was key to the success of the industry.

He said clear lines of communication would be established where growers could raise issues and make suggestions.








