Entrepreneur awards for ten youths

Alisi Vucago
Sunday, January 29, 2017

TEN youths were given entrepreneur awards on Friday night as recognition for conducting successful businesses in the past year.

The awards were given out by Minister for Youth and Sports Laisenia Tuitubou at the conclusion of the Central and Eastern Divisional Youth and Sports Conference.

Youths from communities in the Central Division and Eastern Division including the Lomaiviti Group, the Lau Group, Kadavu and Rotuma had gathered to discuss ways young people could contribute to the country's economic development.

"We will be recognising the efforts of individuals and youth clubs that have contributed to their community in one way or another; but it undoubtedly belongs to those who have indeed taken that step into entrepreneurship," Mr Tuitubou said.

"Individuals and groups who have become successful in managing and sustaining viable self-owned enterprises have toiled hard and long to reach this far and tonight is just rewards for their splendid efforts."

Mr Tuitubou also said he had always been optimistic about the potential of young people as young minds were filled to the brim with innovation and originality needed to steer our beloved country forward.

He added the conference had reaffirmed the special role young people occupied in Fiji's development and the need to connect with participants ranging from rural and urban youths, giving an ideal platform for them to raise their voices.








