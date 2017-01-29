Financial burden of NCDs

/ Front page / News

THE Ministry of Health last year spent $475,467.54 on 33 patients who needed medical treatment abroad.

This included costs of $US151,897 ($315,467.54) for the patients and an additional $160,000 for support services.

Minister for Health and Medical Services Rosy Akbar revealed the figures while talking about the financial impacts of NCDs on the Fiji economy.

Ms Akbar said patients who travelled abroad for medical treatment included those in urgent need of high-risk cardiac surgeries.

"You can see that NCDs incur financial burdens to the families and the nation. The ministry's statistics reveal that from 2014 to 2016 a total of 1869 amputations were done and of this 835 were women and 1034 were men who had lower limbs amputations," she said.

"We are talking about 1869 families who have been affected by NCDs. Losing a limb often affects not only the individual who lost the limb, but also their family members, who need help both supporting the amputee and adjusting to possible changes in the family's financial situation."

She said good health was the choice everyone must make for their families and having a robust health system was important.

"The choices you make and the way you choose to live your lives and raise your children are equally important. The fight against NCDs is a battle but cannot be fought alone. It needs a collaborative partnership between nations, communities, Government, corporate sector, education and health sector and also between families," she said.