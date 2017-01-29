2018 election: Financial constraints fail to deter NFP

/ Front page / News

DESPITE facing financial constraints, the National Federation Party is optimistic they will receive enough resources to contest the next election.

Party leader Professor Biman Prasad said after three months of being part of Parliament, opposition funding had been cut.

"In any genuine decent democracy Opposition gets funding from Parliament for staffing, for resources for visits to the people," he said at the NFP meeting that was held in Nadi on Friday night.

Prof Prasad said he was not in politics for the money.

"I didn't come into politics to increase my allowances or to make salaries," Prof Prasad said.

Referring to the party's origins, he said they were going to every farmer, worker and ask them to become a member of the party.

"Give us $5 even $2," he said. "We need you individuals to become our members — that is how we are going to fight this (2018) election because that is what we want."