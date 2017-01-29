Fiji Time: 6:20 PM on Sunday 29 January

PM on reconstruction of schools

Litia Cava
Sunday, January 29, 2017

PRIME Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says Government plans to begin the reconstruction of 56 cyclone-affected schools with just a month remaining before the one-year anniversary of Cyclone Winston.

Speaking at the reopening of Queen Victoria School (QVS) at Matavatucou, Tailevu yesterday, Mr Bainimarama said the rush-job mentality of past governments had cost Fiji too much.

"My Government will not bow to political expediency at the cost of future hardship for our people. We are not here to build a Fiji that will stand for only a year or for a single term in office," he said.

"We are building a Fiji that will last — schools that will stand for generations, homes that can be depended on to keep our people sheltered and infrastructure that can be relied upon in times of crisis."

Mr Bainimarama said Government had started with the reconstruction of 47 cyclone-affected schools throughout the country and others were expected to begin in the coming weeks.

Hundreds of QVS students, parents and teachers gathered at the school to celebrate the reopening of the famous boarding school after the completion of its reconstruction works.

QVS was rebuilt after the Indonesian Government joined the Adopt A School program and the completion of works was done by the Fijian Government.








