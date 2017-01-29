Fiji Time: 6:20 PM on Sunday 29 January

Fire destroys home

Luke Rawalai
Sunday, January 29, 2017

TWENTY five people lost everything yesterday after the house they were residing in at Naduna outside Labasa Town was razed by a fire.

Dogotuki native Joji Matai, 41, said his family of three children was living in the house with 10 other students from Dogotuki who were attending school in Labasa.

Mr Matai said since school started this month the 10 children had come in with their parents.

"I feel for my three children and the other 10 children since they have lost everything to the fire," he said.

"We are seeking assistance from kind samaritans out there to help these children fulfil their dreams of a better future."

Mr Matai said the house they were living in was given to them by a Fijian family of Fijian of Indian descent.

"I saw the house as an opportunity to better the lives of young children back in our village," he said. "As the sole breadwinner in the family I work for the Water Authority of Fiji as a labourer with their projects section and do not earn much."

Mr Matai said the house was a two-bedroom corrugated iron house with two sitting rooms and two kitchens.

"I am thankful to the Fiji Red Cross and The Fiji Times office in Labasa for corresponding quickly resulting in the provision of a tent and basic supplies to my family."

Meanwhile, a statement from the National Fire Authority confirmed they had attended to the fire.

"Upon arrival at 11.47am, the fire team saw the corrugated iron and timber-structured house fully engulfed in flames," the statement said.

"The fire team used deliveries of water from the fire trucks relayed from the fire hydrant in the area to extinguish the fire."








