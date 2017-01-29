Reddy: Education needs to be upgraded

/ Front page / News

EDUCATION Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy says Fiji's education needs to be continuously upgraded.

Dr Reddy made these comments after a circular addressed to school heads advised them to inform teachers that new syllabus would be implemented in certain subjects this year.

Syllabus or syllabi refers to the outline of topics to be covered during an education course.

Fijian Teachers Association (FTA) president Gauna Halofaki said questions on how the new syllabus textbooks were compiled remained.

"All syllabus in textbooks needs to be piloted and trialled first before it is distributed," Mr Halofaki said.

"We as education stakeholders need to be made aware of this type of change."

Dr Mahendra Reddy said compilation of the new textbooks began two years ago.

"What we have done now is that we have made minor changes in technical vocational education and training (TVET) programs and some of the other science subjects textbooks," he said.

"We need to upgrade our curriculum because if we will not do that, we will be left behind."

Dr Reddy said curriculum staff members in the ministry together with university staff members assisted in the upgrading of the syllabus.

The circular which was signed by the permanent secretary, Iowane Tiko, also stated the new syllabi would include a new set of textbooks that the ministry will supply to all schools.

The minister also confirmed those new syllabi textbooks had already been distributed to schools around the country.

For Year 11 students, the new syllabus will be implemented in the Hindi,Urdu and physical education subjects.

Year 12, the new syllabus will be implemented in English, mathematics, biology, chemistry, accounting, vosa vaka Viti, Hindi, home economics, applied technology, agricultural science, office technology and technical Ddawing.

For Year 13, the new syllabus will only be applied in computer studies.

The copies of the new syllabus and the textbooks are accessible on FEMIS (www.femis.gov.fj).