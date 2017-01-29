Pavilion marks first Chinese arrival

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The dragon dance was part of the celebrations during the opening of the Fiji-China Friendship Pavilion at Terry Walk, Cumming St in Suva yesterday. Picture: JONA KONATACI

THE Chinese Community in Suva had a double celebration yesterday. They not only celebrated the first day of the Lunar New Year of the Rooster but also the opening of the first-ever Chinese Pavilion in the centre of the city.

The monument, known as Fiji-China Friendship Pavilion is on Terry Walk and the corner of Cumming St and is a landmark for the Chinese community to remember their history in Fiji.

Chinese Association of Fiji president Jenny Seeto said the pavilion was a precious gift from the overseas Chinese affairs office of the state and council of the Republic of China to the Fiji Chinese community to commemorate the 160th anniversary of the settlement of the Chinese people in Fiji.

"During the early years of Suva's history, Cumming St and the surrounding areas were occupied by a lot of Chinese shops, from general merchants, tailors, carpenters, tailors, jewellery shops, restaurants and tea rooms," she said

"It used to be called a China town in those days as families also lived here, just above their shops. The area used to be occupied by most of the Chinese community therefore it is so appropriate that the pavilion is located here, near Terry Walk, in the midst of so much Chinese history."

Mrs Seeto added the words on the pavilion also reflected the journey and friendship among the Chinese community and how they were welcomed into Fiji.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama said the pavilion stood as a monument to represent the enormous contribution our Chinese community had made to our development as a nation and as the name suggested, to the strong bond of friendship that Fiji and China had always shared.