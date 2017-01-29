Control of school grants

/ Front page / News

THE Education Ministry will control grants of more schools this year, says Education Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy.

Last year, 11 schools had their grant centralised.

"Following the recent school grant audit reports received last week, the number of schools has increased and I will give a statement about this issue later on," Dr Reddy said.

This means that the ministry will control how the schools will use their education grants since the schools failed to provide audited financial reports (AFR).

Thus, the minister could not confirm the number of schools which will have their grant controlled.

Dr Reddy also stated that for the first time this year, the ministry had distributed grants to about 50 per cent of schools around the country.

The ministry provides tuition grants for students who board as well as the free bus fare grant.

This year, as part of the education program and initiatives, Government has provided $200 million towards the free tuition grant.