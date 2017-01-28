Wellington 7s: Fiji finishes 2nd in Pool B

/ Front page / News

Update: 7:10PM NATIONAL 7s team finished second in Pool B after going down to South Africa 31-12 in the final pool match this evening.

The Osea Kolinisau-captained side conceded three tries in the first half through Werner Kok, Seabelo Senatla and Justin Geduld.

Vatemo Ravouvou was also yellow carded after South Africa scored their first try.

Fiji�s nippy playmaker Jerry Tuwai tried to put back on the track with a try on the flank.

The Vodafone Fiji trailed 17-5 at the break.

Lanky Jasa Veremalua tried his best to bulldoze the South Afican defense and he set up Joeli Lutumalagi to score Fiji�s second try.

Ravouvou made a crucial blunder in the last three minutes of the match when he threw the blind pass but Senatla punished Fiji again.

Siviwe Soyizwapi scored another try to give South Africa a comfortable lead.