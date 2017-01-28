PM assure students of proper learning space

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Queen Victoria School students after the reopening of their school at Matavatucou in Tailevu today. Picture: JONA KONATACI

Update: 6:23PM FIJI'S Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama today gave his assurance that Government will not rest until all students return to their proper learning space.

Speaking at the reopening of Queen Victoria School (QVS), Mr Bainimarama said: "It pains me greatly that Winston has forced so many of our students to begin this term in temporary tent facilities."

Hundreds of parents, teachers and students gathered at the school to celebrate the re-opening of QVS, which bore a heavy brunt of Tropical Cyclone Winston.

Mr Bainimarama also highlighted Government's plan to rebuild better schools by allocating enough resources, materials and manpower to keep schools standing over the long-term.

QVS was rebuilt through the assistance made by the Indonesian government through the Government's initiative of adopt a school program and also by the Fijian Government.