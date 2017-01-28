Fiji Time: 12:29 AM on Sunday 29 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

PM assure students of proper learning space

LITIA CAVA
Saturday, January 28, 2017

Update: 6:23PM FIJI'S Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama today gave his assurance that Government will not rest until all students return to their proper learning space.

Speaking at the reopening of Queen Victoria School (QVS), Mr Bainimarama said: "It pains me greatly that Winston has forced so many of our students to begin this term in temporary tent facilities."

Hundreds of parents, teachers and students gathered at the school to celebrate the re-opening of QVS, which bore a heavy brunt of Tropical Cyclone Winston.

Mr Bainimarama also highlighted Government's plan to rebuild better schools by allocating enough resources, materials and manpower to keep schools standing over the long-term.

QVS was rebuilt through the assistance made by the Indonesian government through the Government's initiative of adopt a school program and also by the Fijian Government.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63930.6203
JPY 56.430653.4306
GBP 0.38610.3781
EUR 0.45620.4442
NZD 0.67980.6468
AUD 0.65020.6252
USD 0.49000.4730

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 27th January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 7s for now
  2. Fire destoys home; 25 cheat death
  3. Father jailed for rape
  4. Former bus driver acquitted by court, ready to move on
  5. Last minute shuffles to team
  6. Wellington 7s: Fiji show Olympic character against Japan
  7. Families homeless after midday blaze
  8. US Navy first port of call
  9. Wellington 7s: Fiji wins first pool match
  10. Health Ministry to monitor school canteens

Top Stories this Week

  1. 'On that stage' Sunday (22 Jan)
  2. Marriott at Momi begins recruitment Sunday (22 Jan)
  3. No refund notice illegal Sunday (22 Jan)
  4. Rabuka hits back Tuesday (24 Jan)
  5. Roko Tupou steps down Monday (23 Jan)
  6. Fiji 4 rally Monday (23 Jan)
  7. Taveuni team thank God for win Sunday (22 Jan)
  8. Fiji 'special' Wednesday (25 Jan)
  9. Vehicle falls into Rewa River Thursday (26 Jan)
  10. Standing ovation Tuesday (24 Jan)