Rewa football to hold AGM tomorrow

PRAVIN NARAIN
Saturday, January 28, 2017

Update: 6:18PM THE Rewa Football Association will hold their annual general meeting tomorrow to discuss the plans for 2017.

Association secretary Rohitesh Prasad said there would be no election, which would take place as the officials were in two years of their four year term. 

"We will basically discuss the plans for the year and few appointments will be made during the meeting," Prasad said. 

"There will be an appointment of a patron, vice-patron and an auditor.

"We will deal with the motions which should reach to me seven days before the AGM and discuss on the local league competition."

Rewa will be representing Fiji along with Ba in the 2017 Oceania Champions League in March in Tahiti.

"Two clubs have shown interest to join Rewa FA but they will have to be endorsed by the committee first before they could join in.

"At present, we have 28 local teams which competes in the Rewa Foodcity League."

The AGM will be held on January 29 at Saraswati Primary School at Manoca in Nausori. 

The meeting starts at 10am.








