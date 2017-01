/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The Fiji 7s team warming up at the Westpac Stadium before their match against the Springboks at 6.18pm. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

Update: 6:03PM FIJI is now warming up as it prepares for its third pool match with the Springboks.

The Gareth Baber-coached side has so won its first two pool matches.

Fiji won 26-12 against Australia in the first pool match, and 56-0 against Japan.

The Fiji-South Africa clash will commence at 6.18pm local time.