Update: 5:29PM A MODERATE earthquake with shallow depth source location occurred in the Papua New Guinea (PNG) region.

However, the Department of Mineral Resources in Suva, Fiji, has assured that this quake does not pose any immediate threat to the Fiji region.

The 5.2 magnitude earthquake occurred at 4.14pm today at a depth of 10km; and it occurred 165km south from Rabaul, PNG; 670km northeast from Port Moresby; 984km northwest from Honiara, Solomon Islands; and 3200km northwest from Suva.