Fiji: Potential to be the world's VCO supplier

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Minister for Agriculture Inia Seruiratu and Savusavu Copra Millers Ltd board chairman Raj Sharma talks to copra farmers in Vanua Levu. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI

Update: 5:21PM THE Philippines are the biggest suppliers of the world's virgin coconut oil.

Speaking during the opening of the new VCO factory at the Savusvau Copra Millers Limited in Savusavu yesterday, Minister for Agriculture Inia Seruiratu said Fiji had the potential to be one of the major suppliers internationally.

He urged coconut farm owners in the north to extend their farms and farm more palms because there was potential in the commodity.

"There are huge potentials in the commodity out there now but all that copra farmers need to change is their farming systems," Mr Seruiratu said.

"They need to change to coconut-based farming system as most of them have been mono-cropping in the past."