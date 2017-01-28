Fiji Time: 12:29 AM on Sunday 29 January

Reddy: Don't use students in protest marches

LITIA CAVA
Saturday, January 28, 2017

Update: 5:15PM TEACHERS should not use students to march in towns, says Education Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy.

Dr Reddy made those comments following questions raised as to why teachers who were at Queen Victoria School (QVS) prior to Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston had been transferred to other schools.

Last year, several parents and students of QVS took to the streets of the capital in protest of the State's decision to close the school indefinitely.

"They shouldn't have done that. They were used by the old QVS parents and teachers association and etcetera," Dr Reddy said.

A new set of teachers from other schools have now been posted to QVS following its reopening today.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama officiated as chief guest at the ceremony.








