UNHRC mourns Sir Nigel's passing

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Former UNHRC chairman Sir Nigel Rodley. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 5:08PM FORMER chairman and member of the United Nations Human Rights Committee (UNHRC), Sir Nigel Rodley, has passed away.

Sir Nigel worked tirelessly from 1993 to 2001 as a special rapporteur to combat torture across the world, and was a devoted human rights defender and academic.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights spokesperson Rupert Colville said in a statement from Geneva today confirmed that Sir Nigel passed away on Wednesday January 25.

He said Sir Nigel was someone who was always willing to pass on his knowledge and experience to the younger generation.

?He would speak directly and frankly to anyone, even the most powerful; yet would also treat everyone with great humanity and kindness. As one colleague said, Sir Nigel could be sharp, and he certainly pointed out your mistakes, but he was also generous with his praise,? Mr Colville said of Sir Nigel.

Sir Nigel was a member of the Human Rights Committee for 16 years and was one of its best known public faces, and most eloquent voices.

He was Professor of Law and Chair of the Human Rights Centre at the University of Essex in the UK, where he taught generations of human rights students, many of whom are now working at the UN Human Rights Office.

?We will all miss him terribly, and our thoughts at this time are with his family, in particular his wife Lyn,? Mr Colville said.