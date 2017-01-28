Fiji Time: 12:29 AM on Sunday 29 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

UNHRC mourns Sir Nigel's passing

TIMOCI VULA
Saturday, January 28, 2017

Update: 5:08PM FORMER chairman and member of the United Nations Human Rights Committee (UNHRC), Sir Nigel Rodley, has passed away.

Sir Nigel worked tirelessly from 1993 to 2001 as a special rapporteur to combat torture across the world, and was a devoted human rights defender and academic.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights spokesperson Rupert Colville said in a statement from Geneva today confirmed that Sir Nigel passed away on Wednesday January 25.

He said Sir Nigel was someone who was always willing to pass on his knowledge and experience to the younger generation.

?He would speak directly and frankly to anyone, even the most powerful; yet would also treat everyone with great humanity and kindness. As one colleague said, Sir Nigel could be sharp, and he certainly pointed out your mistakes, but he was also generous with his praise,? Mr Colville said of Sir Nigel.  

Sir Nigel was a member of the Human Rights Committee for 16 years and was one of its best known public faces, and most eloquent voices. 

He was Professor of Law and Chair of the Human Rights Centre at the University of Essex in the UK, where he taught generations of human rights students, many of whom are now working at the UN Human Rights Office. 

?We will all miss him terribly, and our thoughts at this time are with his family, in particular his wife Lyn,? Mr Colville said. 








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63930.6203
JPY 56.430653.4306
GBP 0.38610.3781
EUR 0.45620.4442
NZD 0.67980.6468
AUD 0.65020.6252
USD 0.49000.4730

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 27th January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 7s for now
  2. Fire destoys home; 25 cheat death
  3. Father jailed for rape
  4. Former bus driver acquitted by court, ready to move on
  5. Last minute shuffles to team
  6. Wellington 7s: Fiji show Olympic character against Japan
  7. Families homeless after midday blaze
  8. US Navy first port of call
  9. Wellington 7s: Fiji wins first pool match
  10. Health Ministry to monitor school canteens

Top Stories this Week

  1. 'On that stage' Sunday (22 Jan)
  2. Marriott at Momi begins recruitment Sunday (22 Jan)
  3. No refund notice illegal Sunday (22 Jan)
  4. Rabuka hits back Tuesday (24 Jan)
  5. Roko Tupou steps down Monday (23 Jan)
  6. Fiji 4 rally Monday (23 Jan)
  7. Taveuni team thank God for win Sunday (22 Jan)
  8. Fiji 'special' Wednesday (25 Jan)
  9. Vehicle falls into Rewa River Thursday (26 Jan)
  10. Standing ovation Tuesday (24 Jan)