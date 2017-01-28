VCO factory to rake in needed revenue

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:59PM VIRGIN coconut oil produced at the newly-opened VCO factory at the Savusavu Copra Millers Limited on Vanua Levu is expected to rake in much-wanted revenue for coconut farmers.

The company's board chairman, Raj Sharma, said the present mill could only produce an average of 80 litres of virgin coconut oil a day because it was facing teething problems after it was constructed two months ago.

Mr Sharma said the mill's full capacity was 200 litres of VCO daily.

"We are currently purchasing coconuts at 35 to 30 cents each from farmers," he said.

"Government is buying copra at $1000 a tonne from farmers.

"There is a demand for copra and coconuts which is expected to increase once the mill is fully operational."