USP to welcome 3000-plus first year students

TIMOCI VULA
Saturday, January 28, 2017

Update: 4:47PM SOME 3500 first year university students are expected to be present at the University of the South Pacific's orientation week starting on Monday January 30.

This annual event in USP's calendar is designed to help new students transition into university life. 

This year's event will be officially opened by Fiji's Minister of Education Dr Mahendra Reddy.

The opening ceremony will begin at 9am and will involve the participation of Government Ministers, members of the diplomatic corps, representatives of various international, regional and non-government organisations, representatives from the business sector and other university stakeholders. 

At this orientation, students will get to meet the different faculty staff, attend faculty orientation sessions, seek academic guidance and register for courses. 

Prospective students will also be paired with second or third year "buddy" student under the First-Year Experience (FYE) program operated by USP's Campus Life Department. 

A team from the Ministry of Health will also be present to conduct a blood drive, which is held every year as part of the orientation week program.

Similar programs will be organised at various regional campuses in USP's 12 member countries.

The orientation week ends on February 4.








