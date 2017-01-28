Reddy: Education curriculum needs upgrading

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:46PM FIJI'S Education Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy says our education curriculum needs to be upgraded.

"We need to upgrade our curriculum because if we will not do that, we will be left behind," Dr Reddy said.

He made those comments in response to questions raised to him today regarding a circular addressed to school heads nationwide advising them to inform teachers on the implementation of new syllabus in certain subjects this year.

Syllabus or syllabi refers to the outline of topics that are to be covered during an education course.

The circular, which was signed by the ministry's permanent secretary, Iowane Tiko, also stated that the new syllabi would include a new set of textbooks that the ministry would supply.