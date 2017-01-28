Fiji Time: 12:29 AM on Sunday 29 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Reddy: Education curriculum needs upgrading

LITIA CAVA
Saturday, January 28, 2017

Update: 4:46PM FIJI'S Education Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy says our education curriculum needs to be upgraded.

"We need to upgrade our curriculum because if we will not do that, we will be left behind," Dr Reddy said.

He made those comments in response to questions raised to him today regarding a circular addressed to school heads nationwide advising them to inform teachers on the implementation of new syllabus in certain subjects this year.

Syllabus or syllabi refers to the outline of topics that are to be covered during an education course.

The circular, which was signed by the ministry's permanent secretary, Iowane Tiko, also stated that the new syllabi would include a new set of textbooks that the ministry would supply.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63930.6203
JPY 56.430653.4306
GBP 0.38610.3781
EUR 0.45620.4442
NZD 0.67980.6468
AUD 0.65020.6252
USD 0.49000.4730

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 27th January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 7s for now
  2. Fire destoys home; 25 cheat death
  3. Father jailed for rape
  4. Former bus driver acquitted by court, ready to move on
  5. Last minute shuffles to team
  6. Wellington 7s: Fiji show Olympic character against Japan
  7. Families homeless after midday blaze
  8. US Navy first port of call
  9. Wellington 7s: Fiji wins first pool match
  10. Health Ministry to monitor school canteens

Top Stories this Week

  1. 'On that stage' Sunday (22 Jan)
  2. Marriott at Momi begins recruitment Sunday (22 Jan)
  3. No refund notice illegal Sunday (22 Jan)
  4. Rabuka hits back Tuesday (24 Jan)
  5. Roko Tupou steps down Monday (23 Jan)
  6. Fiji 4 rally Monday (23 Jan)
  7. Taveuni team thank God for win Sunday (22 Jan)
  8. Fiji 'special' Wednesday (25 Jan)
  9. Vehicle falls into Rewa River Thursday (26 Jan)
  10. Standing ovation Tuesday (24 Jan)