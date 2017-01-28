Fiji Time: 12:29 AM on Sunday 29 January

Fire destoys home; 25 cheat death

LUKE RAWALAI
Saturday, January 28, 2017

Update: 4:17PM TWENTY five people narrowly escaped death when the house they were living in in Naduna outside Labasa Town was destroyed in a fire.

The 25 residents who are currently living in the home following an arrangement with the homeowners had to run for their lives when fire started from one of the bedrooms at 11am. 

Father of three and farmer Joji Matai said he was out in town with his wife when the incident happened. 

Mr Matai said they were looking after 10 children from Rauriko Village in Dogotuki who were residing with them. 

"Since school started, they had come in with their parents who were all staying with them," he said. 

"We lost everything and we are asking for assistance from kind Samaritans.

"We had a visit from the Fiji Red Cross Society and they had brought in emergency kits which we are depending on. 

"I am really worried about the future of my family."

Meanwhile, Police and National Fire Authority officers were at the scene today to carry out their investigations and assess the damage.








