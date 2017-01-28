Fijian trio win Aussie trip

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:13PM PACIFIC energy conducted draws on their Fuel Up and Win promotion in their branch in Kinoya today.

The major prize is a trip to the Shell Motorsports event that is to take place in Melboune, Australia in March this year.

The three lucky winners are Shalen Kumar from the Central Division, Paula Mainayala from the Northern Division and Mohammed Khan from the Western Division.

Sales and Marketing Manager for Pacific Energy Rajinesh Prasad said it was a very successful promotion as they received a lot of positive feedbacks and a significant increase in customers.

"We had devised the competition in a way that enables all divisions around the country to have an equal and fair opportunity in the draws," Mr Prasad said.

Other minor prizes were also given away during the competition and winners will be announced later this week.