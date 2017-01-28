Fiji Time: 12:29 AM on Sunday 29 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Media gather for Mayhem

LICE MOVONO
Saturday, January 28, 2017

Update: 3:57PM MEDIA have a sacred independence necessary for it to conduct its role of watchdog.

Corporate organisations can draw a line between the professional role of the media and still mingle with journalists.

Vodafone Head of mCommerce & Corporate Affairs Shailendra Prasad made the comments as he welcomed Fijian Media to the Media Mayhem at the Uprising Resort this morning.

The Media Mayhem is a sports and social event organised by Vodafone Fiji.

"This event by Vodafone is not to seek any favours nor do we expect the media to compromise its highly sacred media independence in any way," Mr Prasad said.

"The event, however, is to acknowledge the role the media has played in the success of Vodafone over the last 22 years."

Mr Prasad said despite the competitive nature between media organisations, the media was one industry and it needed to address its challenges as a unit.

Representatives from The Fiji Times, The Fiji Sun, The Jet Newspaper, Mai Life Magazine, Entrepreneur magazine, Fiji Television and Communications Fiji Limited are attending the event.

Also present were media officers from Fiji Rugby Union and Fiji Football Association.

The media played on facilities used by the Fiji National 7s team and watched Fiji's games at the Wellington 7s.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63930.6203
JPY 56.430653.4306
GBP 0.38610.3781
EUR 0.45620.4442
NZD 0.67980.6468
AUD 0.65020.6252
USD 0.49000.4730

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 27th January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 7s for now
  2. Fire destoys home; 25 cheat death
  3. Father jailed for rape
  4. Former bus driver acquitted by court, ready to move on
  5. Last minute shuffles to team
  6. Wellington 7s: Fiji show Olympic character against Japan
  7. Families homeless after midday blaze
  8. US Navy first port of call
  9. Wellington 7s: Fiji wins first pool match
  10. Health Ministry to monitor school canteens

Top Stories this Week

  1. 'On that stage' Sunday (22 Jan)
  2. Marriott at Momi begins recruitment Sunday (22 Jan)
  3. No refund notice illegal Sunday (22 Jan)
  4. Rabuka hits back Tuesday (24 Jan)
  5. Roko Tupou steps down Monday (23 Jan)
  6. Fiji 4 rally Monday (23 Jan)
  7. Taveuni team thank God for win Sunday (22 Jan)
  8. Fiji 'special' Wednesday (25 Jan)
  9. Vehicle falls into Rewa River Thursday (26 Jan)
  10. Standing ovation Tuesday (24 Jan)