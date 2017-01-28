Media gather for Mayhem

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Members of the media enjoying themselves during the Vodafone Media Splash get together at Uprising Beach Resort today. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

Update: 3:57PM MEDIA have a sacred independence necessary for it to conduct its role of watchdog.

Corporate organisations can draw a line between the professional role of the media and still mingle with journalists.

Vodafone Head of mCommerce & Corporate Affairs Shailendra Prasad made the comments as he welcomed Fijian Media to the Media Mayhem at the Uprising Resort this morning.

The Media Mayhem is a sports and social event organised by Vodafone Fiji.

"This event by Vodafone is not to seek any favours nor do we expect the media to compromise its highly sacred media independence in any way," Mr Prasad said.

"The event, however, is to acknowledge the role the media has played in the success of Vodafone over the last 22 years."

Mr Prasad said despite the competitive nature between media organisations, the media was one industry and it needed to address its challenges as a unit.

Representatives from The Fiji Times, The Fiji Sun, The Jet Newspaper, Mai Life Magazine, Entrepreneur magazine, Fiji Television and Communications Fiji Limited are attending the event.

Also present were media officers from Fiji Rugby Union and Fiji Football Association.

The media played on facilities used by the Fiji National 7s team and watched Fiji's games at the Wellington 7s.