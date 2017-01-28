Fiji Time: 3:56 PM on Saturday 28 January

Respect collective agreement: Usamate

TIMOCI VULA
Saturday, January 28, 2017

Update: 3:45PM FIJI'S Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations Jone Usamate has reminded parties to any collective agreement that they must adhere to the terms and conditions set out within those agreement.

He made this statement in response to queries made to his office from trade unions on issues related to breaches of collective agreements.

He said in order to enter into a collective agreement, the duty of good faith required a registered trade union and an employer to bargain for a collective agreement.

"They must meet each other from time to time for the purpose of bargaining and must consider proposals made by each other," Mr Usamate said in a Government statement.

"After the initiation of bargaining, the trade union and the employer must use their endeavours to enter into an agreement. Once the collective agreement is reached, both parties must comply with the provisions of the agreement that was negotiated."

The Minister reminded employers and trade unions that a collective agreement became legally binding once signed by both parties and a proof of the fact is the copy of the Certificate of Registration issued by the Registrar of Trade Unions.

Either party that breaches the collective agreement may report the matter in writing and in a prescribed manner to the Permanent Secretary for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations within 3 months under Section 170 of the Employment Relations (Amendment) Act 2015.








