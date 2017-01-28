RBF notes unscathed tourism industry

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji's tourism industry has been reported to have remainded largely unscathed from the impact of the December tropical depression. Picture: FT FILE

Update: 3:28PM THE Reserve Bank of Fiji (RBF) has noted that Fiji's sectoral performances were generally mixed for most of 2016.

The country's central bank noted this observation in its economic review for the month ending January this year released yesterday.

It reported that the tourism industry remained largely unscathed from the impact of the December tropical depression as Kiwi and Chinese visitors continued to dominate an annual higher visitor arrivals - 5 per cent.

The RBF stated that arrivals last year reached a record 792,320 visitors.

As for the Industrial Production Index (IPI) for mining and quarrying, it rose by 79.6 per cent in the third quarter, in line with the strong annual gold production (+13.7 per cent) in 2016.

And in contrast, the aggregate IPI contracted annually (-7.3 per cent) in the September 2016 quarter as the impact of tropical cyclone Winston earlier last year impacted the sugar, on-alcoholic drinks and cigarettes category; and frozen poultry, meat and canned fish indices.

The RBF also noted that annual decline in the manufacture of wood-related products index was consistent with the contraction in the timber industry output noted throughout last year.