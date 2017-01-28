Fiji Time: 3:57 PM on Saturday 28 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

RBF notes unscathed tourism industry

TIMOCI VULA
Saturday, January 28, 2017

Update: 3:28PM THE Reserve Bank of Fiji (RBF) has noted that Fiji's sectoral performances were generally mixed for most of 2016.

The country's central bank noted this observation in its economic review for the month ending January this year released yesterday.

It reported that the tourism industry remained largely unscathed from the impact of the December tropical depression as Kiwi and Chinese visitors continued to dominate an annual higher visitor arrivals - 5 per cent.

The RBF stated that arrivals last year reached a record 792,320 visitors.

As for the Industrial Production Index (IPI) for mining and quarrying, it rose by 79.6 per cent in the third quarter, in line with the strong annual gold production (+13.7 per cent) in 2016.

And in contrast, the aggregate IPI contracted annually (-7.3 per cent) in the September 2016 quarter as the impact of tropical cyclone Winston earlier last year impacted the sugar, on-alcoholic drinks and cigarettes category; and frozen poultry, meat and canned fish indices.

The RBF also noted that annual decline in the manufacture of wood-related products index was consistent with the contraction in the timber industry output noted throughout last year.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63930.6203
JPY 56.430653.4306
GBP 0.38610.3781
EUR 0.45620.4442
NZD 0.67980.6468
AUD 0.65020.6252
USD 0.49000.4730

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 27th January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 7s for now
  2. Last minute shuffles to team
  3. Former bus driver acquitted by court, ready to move on
  4. Father jailed for rape
  5. Wellington 7s: Fiji wins first pool match
  6. Health Ministry to monitor school canteens
  7. US Navy first port of call
  8. US-Fiji relations 'intact'
  9. We can make a real difference, says Clark
  10. Police officers told to step up

Top Stories this Week

  1. 'On that stage' Sunday (22 Jan)
  2. Marriott at Momi begins recruitment Sunday (22 Jan)
  3. No refund notice illegal Sunday (22 Jan)
  4. Rabuka hits back Tuesday (24 Jan)
  5. Roko Tupou steps down Monday (23 Jan)
  6. Fiji 4 rally Monday (23 Jan)
  7. Taveuni team thank God for win Sunday (22 Jan)
  8. Fiji 'special' Wednesday (25 Jan)
  9. Vehicle falls into Rewa River Thursday (26 Jan)
  10. Standing ovation Tuesday (24 Jan)