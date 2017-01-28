Suva football to elect new president

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:07PM A NEW president will be elected for Suva Football Association tomorrow in their annual general meeting.

The AGM has been scheduled for 1pm at Fiji Football Association headquarters in Vatuwaqa.

President Mahend Prasad had announced he would not seek re-election after serving the association for more than eight years.

Suva businessman Ritesh Pratap is believed to be the only nominee who has field his nomination for the post.

Meanwhile, former Suva midfielder Nathan Shivam is helping the team in the coaching for the Vodafone Premier League.