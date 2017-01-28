Fiji Time: 3:57 PM on Saturday 28 January

Wellington 7s: Fiji show Olympic character against Japan

LICE MOVONO
Saturday, January 28, 2017

Update: 2:39PM FIJI showed character in their game against Japan thrashing them 56-0.

While it seemed like an easy match for the gold medallists, new coach Gareth Barber said the team began to show character after the previous match against Australia.

Fiji now leads Pool B with 6 points followed by series leaders South Africa with 5 points with Japan and Australia at 2 points each.

"There's a huge expectation that goes with it but my job is to keep doing what Ben and the boys have done before," Baber said.

FIji beat Australia 26-12 in its first pool match.








