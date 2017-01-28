Fiji Time: 3:56 PM on Saturday 28 January

State awards entrepreneurial youths

ALISI VUCAGO
Saturday, January 28, 2017

Update: 2:01PM THIRTEEN youths from the Central and Eastern division received entrepreneur awards at the Suva Civic Centre last night.

There were nominees from the Lomaiviti Group, the Lau Group, Kadavu and Rotuma who had set up successful businesses with the support of the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Nominees comprised youths who had successful businesses in their viable enterprises and contributing to their community's development in the past year.

Minister for Youth and Sports Laisenia Tuitubou said he had always been optimistic about the potential of young people as young minds were filled with innovation and originality needed to steer Fiji forward.

"Individuals and groups who have become successful in managing and sustaining viable self-owned enterprises have toiled hard and long to reach this far and tonight (last night) are just rewards for their splendid efforts," Mr Tuitubou said.

Below is the list of award recipients: 

- Cyclone Winston Rehabilitation Initiative Award:

Eastern Division: Nasau Youth Group, Koro

Central Division: Ucunivanua Youth Club, Verata, Tailevu

- Best Project 2016:

Eastern Division: Brotherhood Youth Club, Tubou, Lakeba

Central Division: Veiyasana Youth Club, Vatuwaqa

- Outstanding Youth Group Award:

Eastern Division: Ambassador Youth Club, Rotuma

Central Division: Matailobau Youth Club, Naitasiri

- Best Male Entrepreneur Award:

Eastern Division: Ratu Epeli Veremalua, Tavuki, Kadavu

Central Division: Niurua Creatives - Sunia Tubuna

- Best Female Entrepreneur Award:

Eastern Division: Tadulala Talemaisolomone, Matuku, Lau

Eastern Division: Makelesi Tinanibolaciri

- Best Individual Entrepreneur Award:

Eastern Division: Ratu Epeli Veremalua, Tavuki, Kadavu

Eastern Division: Niurua Creatives, Sunia Tubuna

- Best Youth Club Entrepreneur Award:

Eastern Division: Natumua Village Youth Club, Kadavu

Eastern Division: Nasautoka Youth Club, Wainibuka Tailevu








