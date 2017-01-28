Fiji Time: 3:56 PM on Saturday 28 January

New kindergarten for Natumua Village

Saturday, January 28, 2017

Update: 1:30PM KINDERGARTEN-aged children of Natumua Village in Kadavu, south of Fiji, will now have direct access to early childhood education after the commissioning of its very own classroom yesterday.

Fiji's Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama commissioned the early childhood care and education centre, and the village footpath during the final stop of his two-day tour on the island.

A Government statement issued late yesterday noted the State's $25,000 contribution to the classroom project, and $7897 to complete the construction of the footpath.

Villagers raised the remainder of the funds, and they also sourced their timber to help in the construction of the classroom.

Their youths also raised the initial funding for the footpath project through the sale of yaqona.

"I firmly believe in the importance of keeping our ears to the ground and engaging with communities at the grassroots level to find ways to work with our people and bring positive developments into their lives," Mr Bainimarama said.

"In the case of this new footpath, I am very happy that my Government was able to spur along a project that the young people of Natumua were so keen to complete, and I look forward to seeing both of these new projects put to good use by this community."

A Rural Service License, allowing registered vehicles to transport students to schools in the area, was also presented to the village.








