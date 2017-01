Last minute shuffles to team

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Ready to go. .. Bakers team minutes away from their first game. Picture: Baljeet Singh

Update: 10:37AM THE national Vodafone 7s team has made a last minute reshuffle in its final 12 members team for the Wellington 7s.

Fiji is preparing for its first pool game against Australia to kick off at 10.46am (Fiji Time).