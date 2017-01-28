Fiji Time: 3:56 PM on Saturday 28 January

US helps adaptation

Vishaal Kumar
Saturday, January 28, 2017

NO nation, no matter how developed or powerful is immune from the effects of climate change, says US a mbassador to Fiji Judith Cefkin.

She made the comments while awarding a new climate adaption grant for Tuvalu and Solomon Islands communities in Suva on Thursday.

The $US250,000 ($F519,375) grant was handed to the Foundation of the Peoples of the South Pacific International (FSPI) which will help make the health systems of Pacific Island communities more adaptive to climate change.

Ms Cefkin said the US was committed to the wellbeing of the people in the Pacific Islands.

"The US is committed to working with our Pacific partners through strategic investments to help vulnerable communities adapt to the effects of climate change," Ms Cefkin said.

She said climate change also had an effect on people's wellbeing in the region.

"It also impacts health. It threatens food and water security, increases risks for infections, the spread of tropical disease, malnutrition and psychological trauma for vulnerable populations. Moreover, disasters related to climate change are disrupting the delivery of health-care services," she said.

Ms Cefkin said human health was identified by the governments of Tuvalu and the Solomon Islands as a key vulnerable sector and was the target of national climate adaption efforts.

"We know that in the Pacific there is wealth of indigenous knowledge that can lead to solutions for tough problems such as this."

FSPI project manager Teddy Fong said one of their project goals was to use local and indigenous knowledge to human health responses for climate change.

"By understanding them we hope to develop and socialise these increased knowledge through creating community level adaption level plans," he said.

Mr Fong said the duration of the project would be 18 months and they would work with a reference group to undertake the project.

The grant was made possible through the Pacific-American Climate Fund (PACAM) and USAID.








